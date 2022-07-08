ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat extends rebound to one-week high

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

* Wheat jumps for 2nd day in rebound from 4-month lows * Easing recession fears, importer activity support bounce * Corn also extends recovery soybean bounce falters (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose by...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat surges 5% to one-week high on easing recession fears

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures soared by more than 5% on Friday to extend a rebound from four-month lows this week, supported by easing fears of a global recession and signs of renewed importer demand, analysts said. Corn also rose to move further away...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn extends rally as weather worries build

* Dry, hot outlook in U.S, EU corn belts raises crop concerns * Weather, demand hopes help grains rebound from multi-month lows * Participants cover positions before USDA data (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn rose for a fourth session on Monday as dry, hot weather forecast in some U.S. and European growing belts raised supply concerns ahead of closely followed U.S. government data. Soybeans and wheat also extended gains as weather worries and signs of renewed international demand helped grain markets pull away from multi-month lows touched last week. However, grains gave up some of their sharp early gains as investor fears over high inflation and the latest COVID-19 cases in China weighed on wider financial markets. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.5% at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 1028 GMT, after earlier reaching its highest since June 30 at $6.65-1/2. Weather forecasts showing limited rain and rising temperatures in the coming two weeks in the central United States were putting the focus on potential stress to corn as it enters the crucial pollination phase. "Early July weather was good... but extended forecasts are hot and dry through the middle of July. And Europe is hot," David Whitcomb of Peak Trading Research said of corn in a note. In Europe, a second heatwave of the year in Spain is expected to spread to France this week, with sweltering conditions centred on France's main southwestern corn belt. Rumours of demand for corn and wheat from Chinese importers last week, as well as a run of wheat purchases by other importing countries, were also underpinning grain markets. However, Chinese importers cancelled orders for about 465,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for 2021/22, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in an export report on Friday. CBOT wheat added 1.6% to $9.06 a bushel, while soybeans gained 1.4% to $14.16-1/2 a bushel. Traders are now looking ahead to the USDA's weekly crop progress data later on Monday and then the agency's monthly supply-and-demand outlook on Tuesday for further clues on grain fundamentals. Prices at 1028 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 906.00 14.50 1.63 770.75 17.55 CBOT corn 638.75 15.25 2.45 593.25 7.67 CBOT soy 1416.50 20.00 1.43 1339.25 5.77 Paris wheat 361.25 4.25 1.19 276.75 30.53 Paris maize 327.25 11.25 3.56 226.00 44.80 Paris rape 708.00 14.50 2.09 754.00 -6.10 WTI crude oil 102.53 -2.26 -2.16 75.21 36.32 Euro/dlr 1.01 -0.01 -0.77 1.1368 -11.11 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Jan Harvey)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat sent lower by new crop and rouble weakness

July 11 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week under pressure from the new crop, a weaker rouble and lower export tax, analysts said on Monday. Sanctions-hit Russia reduced its grain export taxes sharply on July 1 to support shipments in the July-June marketing season. Prices for the new wheat crop with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $17 to $358 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, said wheat prices for supply in July and August were at $365-$370 a tonne vs $375-$385 a week ago. Russia exported 340,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 250,000 tonnes a week earlier, Sovecon said, citing data from ports. Wheat prices in the domestic market rose on higher demand from exporters, Sovecon said. Some foreign traders started to conduct additional checks of farmers, probably to avoid buying any grain from Ukraine, it added. Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Feb. 24. Moscow denies this. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,575 rbls/t +150 rbls wheat, European part ($222.5) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,900 rbls/t -1,425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t -1,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 35,125 rbls/t -975 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,540/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,370/t -$20 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,013.6/t -$75.7 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 7 *: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 8.8 5.4 2.8 Crop, as of same 4.1 2.7 1.8 date in 2021 Yield, 4.0 4.0 4.9 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.1 4.1 date in 2021 Harvested area, mln 2.2 1.4 0.6 hectares Harvested area, as 1.4 0.9 0.5 of same date in 2021 * Russian agriculture ministry stopped publishing harvesting data. ($1 = 61.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain markets close at a high for the week | Friday, July 8, 2022

GRAIN MARKETS CLOSE AT A HIGH FOR THE WEEK: 2:50 P.M. The grain markets posted strong gains with most contracts closing near the high for the day and high for the week. It certainly feels different than it did at the close on Tuesday. On Friday, September corn closed up...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Agriculture Online

EU wheat exports start strongly as war hangs over season

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - European Union wheat is being scooped up at the start of the 2022/23 crop season as importers profit from a pullback in prices from records and seek alternatives to Ukrainian supplies disrupted by war, traders and analysts said. A rare purchase of German wheat this...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports down 30% so far in 2022/23 season, says ministry

KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports in the first seven days of July, the first month of the new 2022/23 season, were down 30% year on year at 402,000 tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Argentina's new economy minister said Monday the country would honor fiscal deficit goals and other commitments made under a deal struck with the IMF to refinance a debt of some $44 billion.

Argentina's new economy minister said Monday the country would honor fiscal deficit goals and other commitments made under a deal struck with the IMF to refinance a debt of some $44 billion. The country received $44 billion of that amount and Macri's successor Alberto Fernandez refused to accept the rest.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, July 11, 2022

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Jump in Overnight Trading. Soybeans and grains surged in overnight trading amid dry weather in much of the U.S. Midwest. While much of the upper Corn Belt has received ample rain in the past week, several states including Kansas, most of Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas have received little or not precipitation, according to data from the National Weather Service.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Maize#European#Chinese
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures slump

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased on Friday as brokers said steady-to-lower cash prices were seen as disappointing. Feeder cattle futures also finished weaker, under pressure from climbing prices of grain used for livestock feed, brokers said. Traders kept an eye on the cash...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Commodity prices soften, although still elevated

Steered by fears of recession and a clearer picture of this year’s global grain harvest, the sky-high commodity prices fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are losing momentum, analysts said on Thursday. The USDA was likely to scale back its estimates of record-high farm-gate prices for this year’s wheat and soybean crops despite the uncertainties caused by warfare in the Black Sea region.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, July 8, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, read about drought in the Midwest, commodity prices, and news about the Renewable Fuel Standard. Fifteen percent of the Midwest is affected by drought, twice as much of the region as a week ago, said the Drought Monitor on Thursday, as corn and soybean crops entered their reproductive stages.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy