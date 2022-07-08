Red Wings pick Swedish center in first round of NHL Draft

WINNIPEG, July 8, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of defenceman Elias Salomonsson 55th overall in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Salomonsson, 17, collected 22 points (11G, 11A) in 35 games with Skelleftea AIK J20 last season. He also appeared in 10 games with Skelleftea AIK in the SHL. At the U18 World Championships, he had an assist in five games. Salomonsson has already played for his native Sweden at several international events, including winning bronze at the 2021 U18 World Championship and 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
