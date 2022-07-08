ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Postal Service raises the price of 'Forever Stamps' on July 10

By Mark Roper
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE — Anyone needing to buy stamps might want to buy them before July 10th when the price of a forever stamp goes up from 58 cents to 60 cents.

The U.S. Postal Service is not only raising the price on how much it costs to buy a forever stamp but the price of sending metered letters, postcards, and international letters as well.

Postal officials said it relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Between inflation and the pandemic, the Postal Service needs more money.

The cost of a forever stamp will go up two cents from 58 cents to 60 cents.

The price of one ounce metered letters also goes up. Metered mail will go up 4 cents from 53 cents to 57 cents. Each additional ounce goes up from 20 cents to 24 cents.

Postcards will go up 4 cents from 40 cents to 44 cents.

International letters will go up ten cents from a $1.30 to a $1.40.

Postal administrators say it's ‘Delivering for America plan’ published in March 2021 is a commitment to transform the Postal Service from an organization in financial and operational crisis to one that is self-sustaining and high performing.

These increases are designed to help meet that goal.

This isn't the first time the postal service has raised rates this year.

In January, the Postal Service raised the price of Priority Mail nearly 3%, and more than 4% percent for Priority Mail Express.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said more price hikes are needed with possibly more coming in January 2023, if approved by the postal regulatory commission.

The Postal Service says it generally doesn't receive tax dollars for operating expenses; however, in April, President Biden signed legislation approving $50 billion dollars in taxpayer funded relief.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Price of Forever stamps going up this weekend

WASHINGTON - Starting this weekend it'll cost more to send a letter or postcard.On Sunday, July 10 prices changes will go into effect for the United States Postal Service. A First-Class Mail Forever stamp will go up 2 cents to 60 cents. Postcard stamps will jump from 40 cents to 44 cents. Forever stamps were 41 cents when they were first introduced in 2007. The Postal Service blames "inflation and increased operating expenses" for the increase. A table of all the price increases is below.
BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

USPS increasing price of Mail Forever stamps

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting today, the new price of Forever Stamps goes into effect.It'll now cost you 60 cents to buy a First-Class Mail Forever stamp. That's a two-cent increase per stamp. The prices for domestic postcards and international letters are also going up. The postal service blames inflation and increased operating costs as the reasons for the price increase.
FOXBusiness

US Postal Service rate increases takes effect Sunday

The next time you mail through the United States Postal Service (USPS), it's going to cost you extra. The USPS' rate hike, upping First-Class Mail prices by 6.5%, took effect Sunday, according to the agency. When the USPS made its announcement in April it noted that the 6.5% increase would still be below inflation, which is sitting at a rate of 8.6%.
BUSINESS
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#The Postal Service#Stamps#The U S Postal Service
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Joel Eisenberg

Is Hobby Lobby Closing in 2022?

Though a 2012 Facebook rumor has been long debunked, recent reportage has again questioned the longevity of the controversial company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, HobbyLobby.com, Google.com, Politifact.com, and BusinessInsider.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022

The company has shuttered over 100 locations in recent years. Do financial issues, including franchisee bankruptcies, portend further closings for the current calendar year?. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Investor.CrackerBarrel.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, and Google.com.
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy