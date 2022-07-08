Brooklyn man found beaten at home dies after a month in the hospital, police say

A man found brutally beaten in his Brooklyn apartment last month has died — and homicide detectives are investigating the crime, police said.

Cops called to Michael Sydnor’s apartment on Lefferts Ave. near Brooklyn Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on June 18 found the victim suffering from severe injuries to his head and face.

EMS rushed Sydnor to Kings County Hospital, where he clung to life for two weeks before succumbing to his injuries on July 3.

An autopsy confirmed that Sydnor had been attacked and the city’s Medical Examiner’s office declared his death a homicide, police said.

Police suspect Sydnor was attacked by a roommate or relative he may have shared the apartment with, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

No arrests have been made.