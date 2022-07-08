ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn man found beaten at home dies after a month in the hospital, police say

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A man found brutally beaten in his Brooklyn apartment last month has died — and homicide detectives are investigating the crime, police said.

Cops called to Michael Sydnor’s apartment on Lefferts Ave. near Brooklyn Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on June 18 found the victim suffering from severe injuries to his head and face.

EMS rushed Sydnor to Kings County Hospital, where he clung to life for two weeks before succumbing to his injuries on July 3.

An autopsy confirmed that Sydnor had been attacked and the city’s Medical Examiner’s office declared his death a homicide, police said.

Police suspect Sydnor was attacked by a roommate or relative he may have shared the apartment with, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

No arrests have been made.

PIX11

Bronx man stabbed to death inside apartment building: NYPD

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man was stabbed to death during a dispute inside an apartment building Saturday, police said. James Santana, 54, was stabbed in the chest inside a Co-op City apartment building at 120 Casals Place around 11:30 a.m., NYPD officials said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BRONX, NY
