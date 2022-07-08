ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

60-year-old man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with vehicle

By Hannah Curran
 2 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports LIMESTONE COUNTY — A 60-year-old man was charged with manslaughter after he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle on June 27, 2022, at approximately 6:17 p.m....

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

