An Airbnb listing in Rosendale, NY is inviting local residents to take a vacation to Bali without even having to leave the Hudson Valley. "Balihouse" is a four-house compound on 7.5 acres of beautiful property, complete with a hot tub, hammocks, and your own private spring-fed pond. The hosts claim that the surrounding nature and remote location will "set you up in the peaceful state of mind" and that you'll "sleep better here than anywhere else." Now there is some fine print (we'll get to that in a moment), but here's what you can expect when you travel to "Bali".

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO