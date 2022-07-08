Ohio County man gets 5 years probation for a child pornography
Zachary Musilli, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced yesterday to 5 years probation for a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Musilli, 26, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.”
Musilli admitted to having child pornography with some depicting children under the age of 12 in March 2021 in Ohio County.
