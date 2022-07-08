ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

More good pitching and more with the Nevins

By Steve Melewski
masnsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another night, another win and another evening of solid Orioles pitching from beginning to end of the game. They have now won five straight after Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels to get to 40-44. They are 10-5 over the last 15 games and 16-9 over the...

