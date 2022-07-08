28-year-old Raul Saldano and a child dead after a two-vehicle crash in Nye County (Nye County, NV)

Authorities identified 28-year-old Raul Saldano, of Sacramento, California, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision that also took the life of a girl on Wednesday afternoon in Nye County.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 3:45 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 95, approximately 11 miles south of Beatty. The preliminary investigation indicated that a Gold Lexus SUV rear-ended a silver Thor Motor Coach RV that was stopped at a pilot car traffic control point.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as Raul Saldano, and his passenger, an unidentified girl, succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The incident did not lead to any other injuries. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

July 8, 2022

Source: Review Journal