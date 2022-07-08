ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

28-year-old Raul Saldano and a child dead after a two-vehicle crash in Nye County (Nye County, NV)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
Authorities identified 28-year-old Raul Saldano, of Sacramento, California, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision that also took the life of a girl on Wednesday afternoon in Nye County.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 3:45 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 95, approximately 11 miles south of Beatty. The preliminary investigation indicated that a Gold Lexus SUV rear-ended a silver Thor Motor Coach RV that was stopped at a pilot car traffic control point.

The driver of the Lexus, identified as Raul Saldano, and his passenger, an unidentified girl, succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The incident did not lead to any other injuries. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

July 8, 2022

Source: Review Journal

CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova Woman Identified As Person Killed In July 4 Crash In Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Rancho Cordova woman was identified as the person killed in a crash in Folsom on the evening of July 4. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Delia Latu, 27. Latu was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed eastbound on Folsom Boulevard when she hit a pillar under the Highway 50 bridge, the California Highway Patrol said. No other people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Folsom Boulevard was closed in both directions between the Highway 50 on- and off-ramps.
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Traffic delayed as vegetation fire burns along Highway 50 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A vegetation fire burning along the side of Highway 50 in Sacramento is slowing traffic and causing delays for drivers, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 10, 2022. The fire started Sunday afternoon near 12th and W Street in Midtown, the Sacramento Fire...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One person drowns and several are rescued in the American River

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, in separate incidents, one person drowned and thirteen people were saved in the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department, just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, a victim was located about a mile...
CBS Sacramento

Crews Halt Grass Fire Near Mather

MATHER (CBS13) — Firefighters halted a grass fire Sunday afternoon east of Sacramento. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says crews stopped progress of a fire that burned roughly 14 acres near Mather, close to the intersection of Excelsior Road and Westerly Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation. Mather is located about 15 miles east of Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed, woman hospitalized after crash into tree in Nevada County

A man died and a woman was hospitalized with major injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a tree Thursday morning in Nevada County. (Video above: Top headlines July 7) The crash happened around 4:46 a.m. on Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road in the North San Juan area, the California Highway Patrol said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run

Hit-and-Run Driver on Watt Avenue Leaves Injured Rider. A motorcyclist hit-and-run that resulted in injuries was reported in Sacramento on July 7. The crash involved the motorcycle and a motor vehicle along Watt Avenue at the crossroads with San Lucas Way in Arden-Arcade shortly after 4:00 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived, the motorcyclist had pulled to the right-hand side of the roadway, and traffic was not blocked.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer Co. Crews Make Quick Work Of Fire Sparked By Lawn Mower

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (CBS13) — Authorities in Placer County say a lawn mower sparked a grass fire Saturday afternoon in the Indian Springs area. Crews from the South Placer Fire District and Rocklin Fire Department responded and sprayed down the flames before they spread into nearby blackberry bushes and overgrown vegetation. The fire was contained to less than an acre and no structures were damaged.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Two Sacramento nightclubs to remain closed following deadly shooting

The owners of Mix Downtown and Park Ultra Lounge have decided to remain closed out of respect for five shooting victims and their traumatized employees, less than a week after the deadly downtown Sacramento shooting on L Street. In a social media post, the owners said the clubs would remain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

CON FIRE crews fighting Willow Pass Road blaze as palm trees go up in smoke

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (July 9, 2022) — Palm trees near the 700 block of Willow Pass Road became giant torches Saturday afternoon. Strong winds pushed the vegetation fire closer to a de-commissioned power plant in Pittsburg. Officials urged people to avoid the area as crews try to get the smokey fire under control.
PITTSBURG, CA
FOX40

Teen still missing days after crash in Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager remains missing after crashing a truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday. When deputies arrived just after midnight, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

