If there's one thing that the culinary scene of Austin, Texas does better than any other, it's food truck service. Mobile restaurants and cafes can be found in every neighborhood in the Lone Star Capital, with some of the city's finest dishes prepared in tiny trailer kitchens. With the Austin food truck boom showing no signs of slowing down, some local hospitality pros find themselves looking for new ways to use this popularly-flexible and relatively low-cost business model that extend beyond tacos, burgers, and BBQ. One key example is the mobile bar RoadHaus, a "bar on wheels" recently launched by the team behind Austin's celebrated Roosevelt Room cocktail bar.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO