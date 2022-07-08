ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Graham Gives ‘Free Affirmations’ in Colorful Maxi Dress & Sneakers In Brooklyn With TikTok Star Cyrus Veyssi

By Amina Ayoud
 2 days ago
Ashley Graham took to the streets of Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday to spread positivity and kindness with a little help from an equally positive influencer.

Graham made it her mission to spread joy with TikTok star Cyrus Veyssi on her mission. The pair walked around with microphones, the supermodel carrying a large sign that read, “Free affirmations.” In the short Reel posted to Graham’s Instagram, the pair asked strangers questions like, “How do you practice self care?” or “What do you love most about yourself?”

Graham wore a multicolored maxi dress with a high neck. The dress was lightweight and made with a sheer cover layered over top for maximum coverage. The dress transitioned from shade to shade, with purple to blue hues among the most vibrant.

Graham accessorized with gold necklaces, which she wore stacked just below the first layer of her dress. The model and mom-of-three also donned gold earrings in varying sizes, and a few simple gold rings to round out the outfit.

With affirmations in her heart and a pep in her step, the model continued to ask New Yorkers those hard hitting questions wearing a comfortable pair of all-white sneakers. The low-tops had flat soles and rounded toes with all-white laces, the shoes perfectly pairing with white socks. The contrast of the colorful maxi and plain white sneakers made the bright colors brighter. Graham’s style is often playful and full of color and this outfit, from the dress down to the shoes, is no exception.

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100

Vogue

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Best Stage Look Yet

Dua Lipa has served many killer fashion moments on her world tour, both on and off the stage. Custom catsuits from Mugler and Balenciaga, plus a John Galliano-era Dior look – sourced by London-based vintage specialist Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive – have been her core performance looks. But for a recent Spotify concert held in Cannes, Dua swapped her slinky all-in-ones for a bespoke look by Coperni.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
