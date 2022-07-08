Ashley Graham Gives ‘Free Affirmations’ in Colorful Maxi Dress & Sneakers In Brooklyn With TikTok Star Cyrus Veyssi

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham took to the streets of Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday to spread positivity and kindness with a little help from an equally positive influencer.

Graham made it her mission to spread joy with TikTok star Cyrus Veyssi on her mission. The pair walked around with microphones, the supermodel carrying a large sign that read, “Free affirmations.” In the short Reel posted to Graham’s Instagram, the pair asked strangers questions like, “How do you practice self care?” or “What do you love most about yourself?”

Graham wore a multicolored maxi dress with a high neck. The dress was lightweight and made with a sheer cover layered over top for maximum coverage. The dress transitioned from shade to shade, with purple to blue hues among the most vibrant.

Graham accessorized with gold necklaces, which she wore stacked just below the first layer of her dress. The model and mom-of-three also donned gold earrings in varying sizes, and a few simple gold rings to round out the outfit.

With affirmations in her heart and a pep in her step, the model continued to ask New Yorkers those hard hitting questions wearing a comfortable pair of all-white sneakers. The low-tops had flat soles and rounded toes with all-white laces, the shoes perfectly pairing with white socks. The contrast of the colorful maxi and plain white sneakers made the bright colors brighter. Graham’s style is often playful and full of color and this outfit, from the dress down to the shoes, is no exception.

PHOTOS: Click to see Ashley Grahams’ style evolution.

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100