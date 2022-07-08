ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

This weather lately is why we put up with our long winters. Get ready to enjoy fantastic summer weather as we kick off the weekend!

By Kate Thornton
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Thursday was one of those perfect summer days. And we’ll try to challenge it Friday too!

Highs sneak back into the low 80s despite more clouds working in during the afternoon.

The clouds are from an approaching cold front later this afternoon and early evening. We are not expecting any rain to come out of this.

Weekend plans?? Whether your plans entail attending a graduation party, boating, hiking, biking, running in the Boilermaker 15k in Utica Sunday morning you are in luck! The weather is looking cooler, but great!

It’s breezy and refreshing Saturday with a good deal of sun and highs warming into the mid to maybe upper 70s as high pressure out of Canada slides in.

The last half of the weekend will feature wall to wall sunshine with temperatures climbing out of the 40s and 50s to start the day and into the mid-70s to around 80 for the afternoon and low humidity levels once again too! Yes, great running weather for the BIG Boilermaker race in Utica Sunday, and really for anything else too!

Enjoy, Southern Tier!

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds, but some extra clouds later in the day is possible. Highs near 80 again. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: Light North.

Saturday: Very comfortable with increasing sun. Highs mid 70s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Another winner with sunshine and seasonably warm air. Highs around 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Warm and humid. Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

