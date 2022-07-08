ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested and charged in connection with 15-year-old girl who was missing for 3 days

 5 days ago
BEAUMONT, Texas — A suspect linked to a missing 15-year-old girl who was found after three days, is now in custody. Beaumont Police had been searching for 15-year-old Abbie Marie Segien since Tuesday. She was said to be with 42-year-old Scott Joseph Courville Jr., according to Beaumont Police....

