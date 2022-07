Vast amounts of sunflowers are growing in Maricopa City and people are making a pilgrimage to see them. Thanks to a Facebook video taken by Volo Photo, admirers of the 70-acre crop are taking day trips to the location to see this groundbreaking moment. What makes this so unique is that it might be the first significant sunflower crop to have ever grown in Arizona.

MARICOPA, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO