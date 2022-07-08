ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Leicester: Man arrested after car crashes into front garden

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car smashed into the front garden of a house in Leicester while being pursued by police. A man attempted to flee by...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Beeston crash: Boy, five, dies after being hit by car

A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Leeds. The child was struck by a black Nissan Note in Camberley Street, Beeston, at about 16:55 BST on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said. The boy, who has not been formally identified, was taken to hospital but later...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Leicestershire Police
Daily Mail

Sandbanks millionaire's son, 30, shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes to see his ex is banned from roads after they paid for him to go to rehab

A millionaire's son who was shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes 'doesn't bear a grudge' after they paid for him to go to rehab. Edward George, 30, was 'extremely intoxicated' when he got into his mother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Audi
Public Safety
BBC
Facebook
Instagram
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Baltimore teen convicted of raping and killing 83-year-old woman when he was 14 years old

BALTIMORE (TCD) -- A 17-year-old was found guilty of raping and killing an elderly woman in her home when he was only 14 years old. On Wednesday, June 29, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced a jury found Tyrone Harvin guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and dangerous weapon for the death of 83-year-old Dorothy Mae Neal. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison plus three years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tracey Folly

My father shined a flashlight into a police officer's eyes and told him to do his job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we lived in the city, there were three young men who lived across the street from us. They were brothers, and they were drug dealers. Believe me, you didn't want to live near a drug dealer back then because their customers made so much noise. I think things are quieter now, but I'm not sure. We've since moved out of the city.
Daily Mail

Florida man, 51, is arrested after he unwittingly gave cops surveillance footage that showed him dragging the body of a woman through his home before dumping her in a ditch

A Florida man has been arrested after he unwittingly gave cops evidence showing him dragging a missing mother-of-two's body through his house. William Redden, 51, was charged with abuse of a corpse after sharing with police footage of him pulling Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, towards a 12ft ditch. Shenefield had...
PALMETTO, FL
truecrimedaily

16-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing 14-year-old in Walmart parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old faces a murder charge after she allegedly attacked another teen in a parking lot this week. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, on Monday, June 20, the suspect, Isabelle Jocson, and the victim, Malia Powell, reportedly got into an argument inside the Walmart at 3458 Dickerson Pike at around 10 p.m. The two reportedly continued their disagreement in the parking lot and near the WeGo bus stop.
NASHVILLE, TN

