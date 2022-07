Click here to read the full article. “Listen,” I tell my daughter one night at dinner. “I need you to help me help you.” She stares back at me blankly, pushing her food around a little with her fork. “You seem resistant to change and I’m getting concerned that you’ll fall behind your peers.” She doesn’t respond. This is probably because she’s 8 months old. At this point, we’ve been trying to introduce solid foods for two months and her response has been … not great. Either she’s regarding her food with bored indifference, or aggressively pushing it away, with a forlorn look that...

KIDS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO