Detroit, MI

Red Wings pick Swedish center in first round of NHL Draft

By Ken Delaney
By Ken Delaney
 2 days ago

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (WKZO AM/FM) – The first round of the draft is in the books for...

wincountry.com

2022 NHL Draft Day 2 Recap: Red Wings make trade, nab eight prospects

MONTREAL -- After welcoming centerman Marco Kasper to their prospect pool on Day 1 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings jumped on the offseason goalie carousel with a trade before selecting eight talented prospects on Day 2 of the Draft. On Friday morning, Red Wings executive...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Denver

Avs' Joe Sakic named NHL general manager of the year

General Manager Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche seems to have attained almost all the achievements you could ask for at the NHL level. Most notably, he's won two Stanley Cup championships as a player and one as the mastermind behind an NHL team -- all three Cups with the Avs of course. Sakic got to add some icing to the cake that has been the 2022 Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Final victory when he was named the NHL "Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year" Thursday night during the middle of the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft in...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Detroit selects eight players on second day of 2022 NHL Entry Draft

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today drafted eight players during the second day of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The Red Wings held two selections in the second round, adding left wing Dylan James (40th overall) and left wing Dmitri Buchelnikov (52th overall). After trading their third-round selection (73rd overall) to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for goaltender Ville Husso, the Red Wings chose defenseman Anton Johansson (105th overall), center Amadeus Lombardi (113th overall) and left wing Maximilian Kilpinen (129th overall) in the fourth round. From there, the Red Wings selected defenseman Tnias Mathurin (137th overall) in the fifth round before taking center Owen Mehlenbacher (201st overall) and center Brennan Ali (212th overall) in the seventh round.
DETROIT, MI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Coyotes aim for European talent on second day of NHL Draft

After selecting three North American players in the first round, the Arizona Coyotes entered the second day of the NHL Draft and selected five European players out of its seven selections.   Forward Julian Lutz, a second-round selection, and Maksymilian Szuber, a sixth-round selection, were the only two German players taken out of the 225 players in the draft. Both played for Munich EHC in Germany’s highest league. ...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Jets select Elias Salomonsson 55th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft

WINNIPEG, July 8, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selection of defenceman Elias Salomonsson 55th overall in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Salomonsson, 17, collected 22 points (11G, 11A) in 35 games with Skelleftea AIK J20 last season. He also appeared in 10 games with Skelleftea AIK in the SHL. At the U18 World Championships, he had an assist in five games. Salomonsson has already played for his native Sweden at several international events, including winning bronze at the 2021 U18 World Championship and 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
NHL

