Beergate: Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner will not be issued fines over Durham trip

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner did not break Covid laws and will not be fined over Beergate, Durham Police have announced.

Both had promised to step down from the Labour Party if they were found to have broken the rules during a visit to the city in April 2021, ahead of the Hartlepool by-election.

“There is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work,” a spokesperson for Durham Police said.