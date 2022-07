NEW YORK -- Two people are dead after separate police-involved shootings in New York City on Saturday night.No officers were hurt in the shootings in Queens and Brooklyn, but two suspects were killed.Residents in the St. Albans neighborhood said it sounded "like a war zone" as a suspect and officers exchanged more than 100 rounds, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday. The neighborhood was rattled by gunfire after a man on 116h Avenue near Francis Lewis Boulevard made a series of troubling 911 calls threatening the governor, elected officials and members of the police department. "He clearly stated that he was going to blow...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO