Cohasset, MA

Four young adults sickened after Cohasset Swim Center opens prematurely, town says

By Jeremy C. Fox, The Boston Globe
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

The broken pipe was repaired, and further tests showed that the chemical balance of the pool had been restored, officials said. Four young adults participating in a swim practice were sickened at the Cohasset Swim Center on Wednesday after the facility opened prematurely and a...

www.boston.com

