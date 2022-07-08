Four young adults sickened after Cohasset Swim Center opens prematurely, town says

This vintage ranch is just waiting for your restoration and design ideas. The home sits on a corner lot just 1.5 miles from Craigville Beach, and even closer to Four Seas Ice Cream. The adorable covered porch, white picket fence and blossoming flowers create the perfect setting. The front door leads into the eat in kitchen. There is a hallway leading to one bedroom, the bathroom and laundry area to the right of the kitchen. A second bedroom is directly off the kitchen, as well as a doorway to the back yard and entry to a small den/office area leading into the living room. The living room has access to the third bedroom and the covered porch. Property to be sold ''as is'', with all furnishings and contents. A new septic is needed and will be a Buyers' responsibility. Buyer(s) and Buyer(s)' agent to verify all information. Please do not walk the property without listing agent present.

BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO