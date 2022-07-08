ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

Truck runs through Greenbrier gun shop

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family-owned gun shop in Greenbrier is closed after a truck reportedly ran through the front entrance.

Guns and Leather posted on social media to share the break-in at their location at 2216 Highway 41 South. A photo posted showed the front entrance and at least one of the firearms cases shattered.

MORE: Local, federal authorities searching for gun store bandits
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dj40x_0gYrideb00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofun6_0gYrideb00
    (Photo: WKRN)

The business stated the location with be closed for several days as they pick up the pieces.

Teen charged in deadly shooting near BNA

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation. A full inventory of firearms will be conducted to determine how many guns were taken.

Guns and Leather hope to re-open the shop by Monday or Tuesday.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Comments / 4

 

