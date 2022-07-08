Truck runs through Greenbrier gun shop
GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family-owned gun shop in Greenbrier is closed after a truck reportedly ran through the front entrance.
Guns and Leather posted on social media to share the break-in at their location at 2216 Highway 41 South. A photo posted showed the front entrance and at least one of the firearms cases shattered.MORE: Local, federal authorities searching for gun store bandits
The business stated the location with be closed for several days as they pick up the pieces.Teen charged in deadly shooting near BNA
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation. A full inventory of firearms will be conducted to determine how many guns were taken.
Guns and Leather hope to re-open the shop by Monday or Tuesday.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
