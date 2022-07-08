Truck runs through Greenbrier gun shop

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family-owned gun shop in Greenbrier is closed after a truck reportedly ran through the front entrance.

Guns and Leather posted on social media to share the break-in at their location at 2216 Highway 41 South. A photo posted showed the front entrance and at least one of the firearms cases shattered.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

The business stated the location with be closed for several days as they pick up the pieces.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation. A full inventory of firearms will be conducted to determine how many guns were taken.

Guns and Leather hope to re-open the shop by Monday or Tuesday.

