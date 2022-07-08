Pizza, Positano, and a Honeymoon Kind of Love

Croatian beaches are the reason so many flock to Europe’s most beautiful coastline. Some feature fine shingle, others sand, and most are made of smooth pebbles. All are lapped by a pristine sea, clean and clear. What you see has been here for millennia, a long, rugged, indented coastline fringed by more than 1,000 islands, almost all unblemished by man, industry or motorboat. The range is astounding: some are pure serenity, while others attract toddler-wielding families seeking play-spots in the sun. On some you’ll hear the background buzz of bars and café strips – on others, nothing but the waves.
