ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Pizza, Positano, and a Honeymoon Kind of Love

By Ann Mah
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had been to Italy once before, as a kid with my parents. Now I was an adult traveling with a friend, my best friend — my new husband — and we were landing in Naples in the middle of a heat wave. It was early August...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

15 of the Best Luxury Vacations You Could Ever Take

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. A luxury vacation can mean many things. For us, it’s over-the-top accommodations, personalized service that anticipates every need and bucket-list...
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

10 top Croatian beaches

Croatian beaches are the reason so many flock to Europe’s most beautiful coastline. Some feature fine shingle, others sand, and most are made of smooth pebbles. All are lapped by a pristine sea, clean and clear. What you see has been here for millennia, a long, rugged, indented coastline fringed by more than 1,000 islands, almost all unblemished by man, industry or motorboat. The range is astounding: some are pure serenity, while others attract toddler-wielding families seeking play-spots in the sun. On some you’ll hear the background buzz of bars and café strips – on others, nothing but the waves.
TRAVEL
The Kitchn

My Easy Summer Supper Is a Can of Tuna Plus This Deli-Counter Find

I love cooking, but I love being outside when the weather is nice even more. (Honestly, I’m inclined to be outside even when the weather isn’t that nice — I’m a bit dog-like in that regard.) If you’re wondering why I don’t just take up grilling for the best of both worlds, I’m a New York City apartment-dweller with no patio. So when summer rolls around, I ditch the roasted veggies and slow-cooked stews and start making quick meals that allow me to prep dinner, eat it, and then get back outside as quickly as possible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This New Mykonos Resort Blends Old-World Greek Sensibilities With 5-Star Luxury

Click here to read the full article. It’s mesmerizing to think that, just three-quarters of a century ago, visitors to Mykonos would have encountered a fairly similar island to that which its first settlers, tribal Ionians, encountered when they waded ashore 10 millennia previously: an arid, inhospitable, wind-beaten dot of land in the Cyclades with little to recommend it apart from the twinkling azure of the Aegean Sea kissing its shores. Mykonos became a bohemian playground in the late-1950s, with a tony party scene developing around the whitewashed cubism in its main town and the sheltered, horseshoe-shaped alcoves on the south...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Pizza Oven#Honeymoon#Food Drink#Pizza Positano#Italian
The Independent

The best hassle-free holiday destinations this summer

Gone are the days of mandatory travmin (travel admin); for those looking for a fuss-free break, there’s a wealth of options this summer, after numerous destinations decided to scrap all Covid restrictions. There’s now a growing list of countries where travellers can simply rock up, no testing, forms, masks,...
WORLD
The Guardian

They were on a luxury cruise, then the coughing began – the ship that became a global Covid pariah

On the five-hour drive to the docks of Buenos Aires, Claudia Osiani thought hard: do I board the cruise ship or cancel my birthday voyage? With her husband, Juan, she discussed the recent spate of deadly virus outbreaks on cruise ships in Japan and California. “This cruise is different; it will be packed with locals,” Juan reassured her, and it made them feel safer. He had sacrificed so much to provide Claudia with this fantasy of a 14-day voyage through the wilds of South America, and she loved him too much to let on that she was petrified at the thought of embarking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Kitchn

The 31 Best Recipes to Cook This July

School’s out, we’re a couple of weeks into summer, farmers markets and gardens are bursting with a bounty of glorious summer produce, and we’re happily settling into a season of simplified cooking. This month calls for making extra-easy, low-effort dinners; loading up on all the fresh veggies and ripe fruit; and enjoying frozen treats as often as possible.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Pizza
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

Perfect Peach Crisp

In the short stretch of summer when the bins of fresh peaches are practically overflowing, I cannot resist picking up an entire sack. I usually have no problem eating through them all before purchasing the next batch, but sometimes I am left with a few overripe peaches that need to be eaten stat. Enter: peach crisp.
GOBankingRates

6 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

9 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With This Stunning Remote Island In Belize

There are so many reasons to love Half Moon Caye. Glittering stars. Turquoise waters. World-class snorkeling. Spectacular glamping. Hermit crabs galore. Frigates and red-footed boobies. (If I lost you on that last one, stay with me…) When my husband turned 60, we wanted to celebrate with a vacation worthy...
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

What Exactly Is Baby Corn, and Where Does It Come From?

A stalwart of stir-fries, baby corn is in the realm of baby vegetables that are both cute and fun to eat. Unlike its baby carrot friends, which are adult carrots masquerading as babies, baby corn is just what it sounds like — the small, early growth on a stalk of corn, and although it’s not quite as sweet as its mature counterparts, it makes up for it by being adorable.
AGRICULTURE
The Kitchn

6 Aldi Snacks You’ll Want to Buy on Repeat This Summer

Recently I was watching the animated film Sing 2, and there was one line in particular that really resonated with me: “Mrs. Crowley has prepared for you some cushions and snacks.” A comfy seat and an array of noshes — what’s not to love? I’m set with the cushions, but there are never enough snacks in my house. And that right there was the impetus for my most recent trip to Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

Fast and Fancy Green Fruit Salad

Meet the summery fruit salad that’s going to forever change the way you think about honeydew. Yes, really! Here, cubes of the cool, mellow melon are tossed with sweet green grapes, creamy avocado, sunny star fruit, and fresh mint for an easy fruit salad that looks and tastes totally impressive. You’ll want to keep this one on repeat all summer.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Store-Bought Spice Blend Is Even Better than Everything Seasoning

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Everything seasoning is a lot of things to a lot of people. Beyond its role as a bagel flavor, everything, with its onion punch and seedy crunch, can be found in a multitude of products, including chips, dips, and even ice cream. Everything is truly everything, and I love that for it, but lately, there’s another seasoning I’ve been turning to even more: Salad Supreme.
RICHMOND, VA
Harper's Bazaar

The luxury guide to St Lucia

Sunseekers coming to the Caribbean are spoilt for choice when looking for their perfect beach holiday, but St Lucia is one of the favourites. In part, it’s because of its iconic Piton mountains: twin volcanic peaks in a valley that is a Unesco World Heritage Site. It’s also home to the world’s only drive-in volcano, and the destination of dreams for all chocolate fans – Hotel Chocolat has an actual hotel chocolate here.
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy