Preorder the M2 MacBook Air now while supplies last

By Rajesh Pandey
Cult of Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has started accepting preorders for the M2 MacBook Air. The company took down its online store for a couple of hours to prepare for the new Air’s launch. The new MacBook Air will be available in retail stores from July 15. M2 MacBook Air is sleek and...

www.cultofmac.com

