8 Analysts Have This to Say About 3M

 2 days ago

Analysts have provided the following ratings for 3M MMM within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 0 0 4 4 0

Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0

1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

3M Ago 0 0 2 3 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for 3M. The company has an average price target of $147.25 with a high of $167.00 and a low of $138.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated 3M over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average represents a 5.91% decrease from the previous average price target of $156.50.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

