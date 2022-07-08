ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Agilent Technologies Stands With Analysts

By Benzinga Insights
 2 days ago

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Agilent Technologies A within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0

Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0

1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Agilent Technologies has an average price target of $146.5 with a high of $161.00 and a low of $130.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Agilent Technologies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQ7vF_0gYriB8N00

This current average represents a 14.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $171.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

