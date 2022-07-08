ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Insider Zach Lowe On How Kevin Durant Will React If He Is Surprisingly Traded To The Warriors: "Durant Can Say This Is A Decision That Was Out Of My Hands, They Just Came And Got Me, Let’s Go Hoop."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
fadeawayworld.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets certainly hoped to win an NBA Championship when they signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving three seasons ago. But the last three seasons haven't been that great for the franchise. Coming to the present, the Nets haven't won a ring in the last three seasons. In...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 12

Related
thecomeback.com

Steph Curry responds to Kevin Durant rumors

Any thoughts of a Kevin Durant-Steph Curry reunion with the Golden State Warriors appear to have been put to rest by Curry, who says he is happy with the current roster, which also just so happens to have won another NBA title in June. “The rumor mill and all that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob On The Futures Of Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins: “We’d Love To Retain Them. But This Becomes The Problem Going Forward When You Have A Team Like Ours."

After two years of difficulty and hardship, the Golden State Warriors are back on top of the world again with their 4th title in 8 years. The good news is that the payroll is not $400-$500 million as many predicted, and their mix of young talent and older veteran players should keep the team competitive for a long time. The bad news is, keeping all of their budding young superstars is going to be a challenge -- and team owner Joe Lacob knows it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Prefers 1 Trade Destination: Fans React

Kevin Durant is reportedly wanting to team up with one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Earlier this offseason, Durant met with the Brooklyn Nets' front office to demand a trade. Don't expect a move anytime soon, though. The Eastern Conference team is going to take its time and wait for the right trade package.
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Believes The Minnesota Timberwolves Are In A Win-Now Mode: "They're In Win-Now Mode Because I Think Minnesota Thinks That They Have A Superstar In Anthony Edwards, And By The Way, I Believe They Do."

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been busy this offseason. They have made moves to bolster their chances of winning an NBA Championship next season. The biggest move that the Timberwolves made was to trade for Rudy Gobert. But in order to get Gobert, the franchise had to give up a lot...
Audacy

‘Frugal King’ LeBron James brought his own snacks to Lakers Summer League game in Vegas

The stars were out in full force Friday night with LeBron James, Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons, Julius Randle and blast-from-the-past Chris “Birdman” Anderson (showing off his new scalp tattoos and shaved head), among others making the pilgrimage to Sin City to support their younger teammates playing in the Las Vegas Summer League. While taking in the scenery from his courtside seat at the Thomas & Mack Center (where the Lakers would ultimately fall to Phoenix in a lopsided affair), James reached for a Ziploc bag of goodies he apparently brought from home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Brooklyn Nets#The Phoenix Suns
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
fadeawayworld.net

The Smart Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Nets: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are both teams that disappointed this season, and it seems as though both teams will be busy this offseason. The Lakers have already gotten a lot of new players to join their roster in free agency due to their poor season. The Nets are in disarray, especially after Kevin Durant's trade request and Kyrie Irving's presumed desire to leave for the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Former Nets All-Star Kenny Anderson Urges Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant To Make Another Run With The Team

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant's future is extremely uncertain. There's no way to know where the two stars will be playing when the next season of the NBA begins. The Nets are seemingly open to the idea that both might be on their roster on opening night, but there haven't been many concrete reports about what the players themselves want to happen.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Darvin Ham confirms Russell Westbrook’s Lakers role

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has many plans for his new team, including bringing mental toughness and finding a role for star Russell Westbrook who struggled last season. Besides dealing with injuries, the Lakers found themselves not being able to close out games, which was a huge...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy