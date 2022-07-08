NBA Insider Zach Lowe On How Kevin Durant Will React If He Is Surprisingly Traded To The Warriors: "Durant Can Say This Is A Decision That Was Out Of My Hands, They Just Came And Got Me, Let’s Go Hoop."

After two years of difficulty and hardship, the Golden State Warriors are back on top of the world again with their 4th title in 8 years. The good news is that the payroll is not $400-$500 million as many predicted, and their mix of young talent and older veteran players should keep the team competitive for a long time. The bad news is, keeping all of their budding young superstars is going to be a challenge -- and team owner Joe Lacob knows it.

