It's going to be a hot one today! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but the heat index could get as high as 112. We'll be under a Heat Advisory this afternoon. A few hit or miss storms are possible today, but more showers and storms are possible overnight into Sunday morning. There is a low end risk for severe storms. Here's the latest forecast.

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO