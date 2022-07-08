ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Carlson's single in 11th inning gives Cards the win over Braves

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Thursday’s Game Report: Cardinals 3, Braves 2 (11 innings) Before Dylan Carlson could win the game, he first had to save it. Carlson, who entered Thursday night’s game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, made a highlight-reel catch in the ninth inning that kept the game against the...

www.ksdk.com

