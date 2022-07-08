ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cooper Companies

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Cooper Companies COO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0

Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0

1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

2M Ago 2 6 0 0 0

3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 9 analysts have an average price target of $416.33 versus the current price of Cooper Companies at $317.06, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Cooper Companies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TezF_0gYrhQAF00

This current average has decreased by 9.89% from the previous average price target of $462.00.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

69-Year-Old Putin Is Having A Baby Girl, But He's Not Happy About It: Report

In the midst of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Valdimir Putin’s girlfriend, former champion Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, is reportedly pregnant. What Happened: The New York Post is reporting that Kabaeva is expecting a baby girl. Which would be the fifth rumored child for the pair, as previous reports say they already have two boys and twin girls.
CELEBRITIES
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Intel's leadership in the computer chip industry should pay dividends, literally. T. Rowe Price should ride the market higher for years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Cooper Companies Coo#Analys
Entrepreneur

Forget Tesla, Wall Street Thinks These 2 EV Stocks Could Double

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow exponentially this year, thanks to strong consumer demand and favorable government initiatives. However, the EV giant Tesla (TSLA) is currently grappling with supply chain issues and factory shutdowns. And we think EV stocks Xos (XOS) and Lion Electric (LEV) are worth adding to one's watchlist. Wall Street analysts see substantial upside potential in these stocks. Keep reading….
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About Verizon Communications

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Verizon Communications VZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Verizon Communications. The company has an average price target of $53.17 with a high of $64.00 and a low of $44.00.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% I'd Buy Right Now

These advertising industry stocks dropped out of the sky this year, even though their underlying businesses are more important than ever. A secular shift in the spending habits of advertising agencies could make these stocks great investments over the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are The Cannabis Shakes And What Causes Them

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Have you ever noticed yourself shaking madly after you smoked big amounts of marijuana? We've all been there. What you were experiencing is what's known as cannabis shakes. Cannabis shakes are extremely common. It starts on your legs,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Snowflake is providing essential services, and its stock offers big upside. Chevron stock has a 4% dividend yield and plenty of growth opportunities. Bank of America looks well positioned for the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy