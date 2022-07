Tennessee stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Friday afternoon, picking up its second commitment from a Top247 prospect in as many days and continuing its climb up the recruiting rankings. Four-star offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov announced his commitment to the Vols over Georgia, LSU and Michigan State on Friday, a little less than 24 hours after Tennessee landed elite athlete Cameron Seldon. The addition of Umarov, the 16th commitment for Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class, sent Tennessee to the top spot in the SEC and closer to the top five overall in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO