Woman shot outside Sprint Food Store on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman was struck by gunfire Friday outside of Sprint Food Store on Harts Road.

STORY: Video picks up gunfire at least 7 different times in ‘random’ Westside murder

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the location and located a woman shot in the lower extremities. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the same time, officers also became aware that an unknown man transported himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known at this time. Officers are still working to determine his identity and whether he was involved in the shooting.

Based on surveillance footage, it appears that two suspects were disputing with the victim, and moments later, discharging their firearms in the area, ultimately striking the victim, the store and other property nearby.

One suspect is a Black woman wearing a gray tank top. The other suspect is a Black man in his 30s wearing a red shirt, red pants and a red hat. Both suspects fled west from the business and are currently on the run. Police believe they were likely picked up by someone.

STORY: ‘Pick on someone your own size’: 7-year-old snake bite victim walks again

Detectives from the Violent Crime and Crime Scene units are investigating, but they believe the incident to be isolated and poses no threat to the surrounding community.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects’ whereabouts are encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or individuals who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Shooting crime scene on Jacksonville's Northside

©2022 Cox Media Group