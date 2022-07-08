ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Ratings for Omnicom Group

By Benzinga Insights
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Omnicom Group OMC within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 1 2 0 1 0

Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0

1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Omnicom Group has an average price target of $78.25 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $70.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Omnicom Group over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average represents a 18.06% decrease from the previous average price target of $95.50.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

