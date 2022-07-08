ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tour a Gold Coast Chicago Pied-à-Terre That Takes Art Deco Style to the Next Level

By Heidi Mitchell
architecturaldigest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a couple purchased a Chicago co-op in a prestigious 1920s building, they knew they had a lot of work to do. The grand Gold Coast flat on a high floor had remained mostly true to its original layout from a century ago, but decor choices had left it more coastal...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Is The Bear Chef Carmen Berzatto Based On A Real Character?

If you've ever worked in the food industry, you'll feel strongly connected to FX's new show "The Bear," which follows chef Carmen Berzatto as he takes over his brother's restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicago. Carmen Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allan White, inherits the restaurant after his brother's death. The character spent his career in top restaurants, even earning a James Beard award. So, when he finds himself in this chaotic world of a gritty urban kitchen, it's a bit of a culture shock. He has to deal with staff members who are set in their ways and have little respect for the way an organized fine-dining kitchen is run. The clash of personalities in "The Bear" blends to increase the level of usual chaos of a restaurant kitchen.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Eater

A New Mediterranean Restaurant Stands Out From the Pack, Thanks to Its Chef

There’s been no shortage of new Mediterranean restaurants in Chicago lately, boasting authentic Mediterranean cuisine made from authentic Mediterranean ingredients prepared by authentic Mediterranean chefs. But Nisos, opening Friday, July 8, on Randolph Restaurant Row, will stand out, says its owner Brad Parker, on the strength of its chef, Avgaria Stapaki.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Famous Vegas Performer Is Big Supporter Of New IL Gelato Shop

You're not going to believe the popular star that is backing a new gelato shop in Illinois. The Dessert was invented in Italy. Some people would compare it to ice cream but in reality, they are much different. Even though they are made with many of the same ingredients, gelato is much richer, denser, and smoother because the portions and the processes are not the same. The Italian sweet treat is healthier but let's be honest, neither is going to be on a healthy eating plan.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Duquette
Person
Deco
bhhschicago.com

411 W Golf Road

Wonderful and sunny updated home featuring: 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, brand new tear-off roof, newer stainless steel appliances, newer hardwood floors, hot water heater, lighting fixtures, sump pump with back up battery. Family room has newer sliders to the relaxing fenced backyard with brick-paved patio. Enjoy the fireplace on cold nights with newly installed chimney liners. Other upgrades include new screened gutters and 4' wide downspouts. Adjacent to 2 car garage is the laundry/ mud room with large pantry and a powder room. Check out the full finished sub-basement for workouts, family fun times and home office. Sought after school district - Libertyville high school and just 1/2 mile drive to vibrant Milwaukee avenue's many conveniences!
GOLF, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Our Chicago: Dealing with trauma following Highland Park parade mass shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly a week ago, a gunman went atop a building in uptown Highland Park and began shooting. The crowd below was enjoying the Fourth of July Parade. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. The victims included the parents of a 2-year-old boy, a financial adviser, a doting grandfather and a woman described as part of the "fabric" of her synagogue.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Coast
CBS Chicago

Benefit concert for Highland Park massacre victims brings neighbors together at distillery

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- As a community tries to heal following the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre, a benefit concert as held at a distillery in the neighboring town of Highwood Friday evening. As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported, the concert brought together people around music to raise money for shooting victims and their families. And those people grieved together. "It's devastating – just devastating," said 28 Mile Distilling Co. owner and Highwood alderman Eric Falberg, "and in order to recover, the way to recover is to be with others."  Falberg believes music is a great...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden

Comments / 0

Community Policy