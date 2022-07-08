ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activist arrested in Akron appears in court

By Cris Belle
 5 days ago
Lockdown at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, FOX 8 photo

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One of the seven protesters arrested in Akron on Wednesday appeared in Akron Municipal Court Friday morning.

Michael Harris, 37, is charged with rioting during protests for the fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker. He pled not guilty. His bond is set at $5,000.

Harris, of North Carolina, is seen in a video that viewers sent to FOX 8 showing an officer hitting Harris multiple times with a closed fist, while two other officers have his arms. Eventually, the group falls to the ground. The video does not show what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

Harris is scheduled to appear again in court on July 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Bianca Austin was arraigned on Thursday under charges of rioting. She appeared in Akron Municipal Court remotely and pled not guilty. She was given a curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. and her bond was set at $2,500.

Her pre-trial date is set for July 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Austin is an aunt of Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March of 2020 during a raid on her home.

The courthouse has been closed to the public all week and will remain closed through at least Saturday, July 9.

Jacob Blake Sr. who was arrested on Wednesday and charged with rioting is set for arraignment on July 12 at 12:30 p.m.

Blake Sr. is the father of Jacob Blake, who was shot and seriously injured by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August of 2020.

Jayland Walker was killed by police Monday, June 27, after a traffic stop led to a pursuit. Officers said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during the chase. Walker ran from the vehicle unarmed, in a ski mask.

Police say he made a move officers perceived as a threat. Eight officers opened fire. Walker had at least 60 wounds to his body, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The officers are on administrative leave.

