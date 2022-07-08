Business Report: Good news on gas Photo credit Getty Images

The price of gasoline keeps on dropping – down nationwide for the the 24th straight day to 4-dollars-and-72 cents according to Triple A.

In Louisiana, the average is 4.28, with more and more gas stations pushing towards that elusive 3-something mark. Diminished demand and an increased supply of oil have contributed to the price drop.

But prices are expected to climb again as Americans hit the roads for summer vacations over the next two months.

The Einstein Charter network has abruptly fired its CEO after a hastily called meeting.

The network operates four public schools.

The network’s board voted 4-2 to let go of Ashley Daniels-Hall and replace her with the company’s head of compliance.

On Wall Street, futures are slightly lower with the market on a four-day winning streak – its longest since March. Investors are awaiting today’s June jobs report.