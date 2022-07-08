Popular “Godfather”, “Misery”, “Elf” Actor Passes Away At 82

Michael Mann and Kathy Bates have both shared tributes to “The Godfather” and “Misery” star James Caan, who died on Wednesday at 82 years old. “What a terrible and tragic loss,” Mann wrote in a statement to Variety. “Jimmy was not just a great actor with total commitment and a venturesome spirit, but he had a vitality in the core of his being that drove everything from his art and friendship to athletics and very good times. There was a core of values within him about how people should be, more or less. It might be variable, the corners could be rounded with urban irony, but there was a line and it was non-fungible. And it produced many outrageous and hilarious anecdotes. “

