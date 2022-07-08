Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Ed Norris weighs in on squeegee kid shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police told WJZ Tuesday their investigation into the killing of motorist Timothy Reynolds is “open and ongoing.” Reynolds was shot and killed after he got out of his car last Thursday and approached squeegeers with a baseball bat. Police say killing of Tim Reynolds in squeegee confrontation is “open and ongoing.” They have received “numerous tips and are combing through evidence. We are looking at several individuals, but a suspect has not been identified.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 12, 2022 Police said they have received “numerous tips” and are looking at several individuals but have not identified a...

