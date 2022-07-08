ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Former Baltimore City Police Commissioner Ed Norris weighs in on squeegee kid shooting

By Karla Gutierrez
foxbaltimore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A squeegee worker fatally shot a driver Thursday after the man...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 27

Toni Levinski-Kinkel
5d ago

Norris spoke the truth this should have been taken care of a long time ago with the squeegee kids not being allowed to be on corners..

Reply(1)
19
BoeJiven
4d ago

Some African Americans and Liberal whites vote based on the color of one’s skin rather than the content of one’s character or merit. Time to stop looking at color and to focus on what’s best for the city of Baltimore. We are all the same in Gods eyes.

Reply(1)
5
BoeJiven
4d ago

Time to rethink Mosby’s negligent policy about not prosecuting petty crime. Well murder isn’t petty and squeegee thugs are armed. Mosby has no brains.

Reply
5
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police search for clues in squeegee killing as legal experts debate case

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police detectives are combing through surveillance photos and gathering eyewitness accounts in their investigation of the killing of Timothy Reynolds. Reynolds, 48, was shot dead Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Conway and Light streets. Police said Reynolds was involved in a confrontation with...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

‘Just Trying To Survive’: Baltimore Squeegee Workers Say Washing Windows Helps Them Overcome Struggles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police told WJZ Tuesday their investigation into the killing of motorist Timothy Reynolds is “open and ongoing.” Reynolds was shot and killed after he got out of his car last Thursday and approached squeegeers with a baseball bat. Police say killing of Tim Reynolds in squeegee confrontation is “open and ongoing.” They have received “numerous tips and are combing through evidence. We are looking at several individuals, but a suspect has not been identified.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 12, 2022 Police said they have received “numerous tips” and are looking at several individuals but have not identified a...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Norris
CBS Baltimore

Body With Signs Of Trauma Found Inside Cherry Hill Building, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a man who was found inside a building in South Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Spelman Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive male who was inside of a dwelling, police said. The officers noticed that the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to authorities. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Anne Arundel county shooting under investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was hospitalized after a shooting in Anne Arundel County. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Greenway SE in Glen Burnie. The victim was conscious while in route to the hospital for treatment. Anyone...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Shooting#Squeegee#Police Commissioner#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

1 Person Hospitalized In Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Glen Burnie that injured at least one person. The shooting was reported about 10:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Greenway Road Southeast, Anne Arundel County Police said. Police said an unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. At last check, they were conscious. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-4700.  
GLEN BURNIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid and police officer in verbal confrontation Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News was on the scene as a squeegee kid and Baltimore City Police Officer engaged in a verbal confrontation in Downtown Baltimore. The officer can be heard shouting " I'm just telling you, you can't harass people. That's the end of it. Hey, listen. If people don't want to give you money, you have to leave them alone. It's that simple."
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore man sentenced to 12 years in prison for role in spate of armed robberies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbing a slew of businesses in the Baltimore area. Prosecutors said Marquis Moore, 35, took part in at least 10 armed robberies, which included fast-food restaurants, video game stores, mobile phone stores, and discount stores in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man fatally shot near senior center in Dundalk, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday morning in Dundalk near a senior center and adult day care center, Baltimore County police said. Around 11 a.m., police said officers were called to the area of Randolph and Martell avenues after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim, who was not identified, was taken a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
DUNDALK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy