ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania police department almost unstaffed after force resigns over harassment and intimidation

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy0Hl_0gYrgG3400

A Pennsylvania police department is pretty much unstaffed after four officers reportedly resigned because of harassment and intimidation.

KDKA reports, the Kiski Township Police Department had four officers and the police secretary resign officially at 12:01 AM Friday.

Calls to the police department are currently being routed to Pennsylvania State Police.

State law says the State Police must take over if there is no local police department to cover the area.

Comments / 160

patriot
2d ago

Police are tired of being called the criminals and the criminals being held up as hero’s. Cops hands are tied now and can’t do their job because they are afraid of getting sued or charged for a crime. What these cops go through on a daily basis is extremely tough. It’s very hard to make a split decision in less than a second.

Reply(55)
105
Ed McCabe
2d ago

Seems to me if nearly the entire police force and the secretary resigned due to harassment and intimidation, someone should be investigated for doing the intimidation and harassment. The job of a police officer is extremely difficult, but when you are being intimidated and harassed by people in your own department, then the job becomes nearly impossible. Perhaps new management is what this department needs.

Reply(12)
50
MBriggz
2d ago

This is sad...it really is .. I know I know f the police but as a black female who has both police and criminals in my family... this is disheartening especially for the truly good police out there who put their all into the phrase "protect and serve" one thingI'll never understand is when someone commits a crime and you know the person is guilty, yet you still have people who rally and scream "free my man (insert name here)" knowing that person is guilty... we need to start holding ourselves accountable for our own actions... lol off topic but still .. hope they get it figured out .

Reply
19
Related
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Safe Haven law protects mothers and their newborn babies

(WTAJ) — Although the overturning of Roe v Wade has not changed Pennsylvania’s abortion laws, a state law is being highlighted that protects mothers who may not be ready to take care of a child. The Safe Haven Law or Newborn Protection Act allows mothers to bring their newborn, up to 28 days old, to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
Lootpress

Warrants executed for illegal harvest of 80 year old Yellowroot

RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Arrest warrants were executed for four individuals involved in the illegal harvest of Yellowroot on private property. According to a statement from the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, NRP Officers Sgt. Hains, Carder, Casto, Cremeans, Carpenter, and Sweet executed multiple arrest warrants on Thursday, June 30, 2022 for four individuals who harvested Yellowroot from property on which they had no legal basis to occupy.
fox29.com

Delaware man convicted of hate crime gets 4 months in prison

WILMINGTON, Del. - A Delaware man convicted earlier this year of a felony hate crime for what authorities say was the persistent harassment of a Black female employee in Gov. John Carney's office has been sentenced to four months in prison. Local Wilmington media reported Friday Matthew Gregg will also...
therecord-online.com

Highlights from PA Game Commissioners Meeting

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Intimidation#Kdka#The State Police
WBRE

PSP: Woman on drugs runs into creek to avoid police

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a woman after they say she was high on drugs, crashed her car against a wall, and ran into a creek to avoid troopers. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched to Lincoln Drive in Loyalsock Township for...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Vincent Hughes, Stephen Bloom

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Pennsylvania has a state budget, and about how Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney raised eyebrows with comments he made after two cops were injured by gunfire on the Fourth of July in the city.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

WV teens learn what being an officer is like at West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the 27th Annual West Virginia Sheriff’s Association Youth Leadership Academy, around 110 students in 9th through 12th grade from all over the state will stay the week at West Liberty University to participate in events such as a mock crash, mock trials, and CPR certification to graduate at the […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
local21news.com

1 person killed after glider crashes in Pennsylvania

MIFFLIN COUNTY — One person was killed after an ultralight glider crashed in Mifflin County. Emergency dispatch says the crash happened Friday near Planefield Drive in Allensville. There was only one person in the ultralight glider at the time of the crash.
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Arrest 5 at DUI Checkpoint in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police arrested five people at a DUI checkpoint in Crawford County over the holiday weekend, according to a news release. The checkpoint was set up in West Mead Township on Saturday night, but troopers did not disclose the name of the road. Roving patrols were also used. Out...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Berks County

One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Spring Township, Berks County. The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday at Route 724 and Spohn Road. Police said the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed....
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy