Pennsylvania police department almost unstaffed after force resigns over harassment and intimidation
A Pennsylvania police department is pretty much unstaffed after four officers reportedly resigned because of harassment and intimidation.
KDKA reports, the Kiski Township Police Department had four officers and the police secretary resign officially at 12:01 AM Friday.
Calls to the police department are currently being routed to Pennsylvania State Police.
State law says the State Police must take over if there is no local police department to cover the area.
