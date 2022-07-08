ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Washington Wrap: Ben Crump joins a lawsuit against Baltimore City schools

By Karla Gutierrez
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCivil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is joining a lawsuit against Baltimore...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

State's Attorney candidate holds event for moms of murder victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City State's Attorney candidate, Thiru Vignarajah, held a news conference Friday for mothers of murder victims. Last week, Vignarajah brought together 24 mothers of murder victims in a moment of prayer, mourning and call to action. Three of those mothers, who lost children near the early...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Community activist on city school lawsuit

Following the news this week that civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, has joined the ongoing lawsuit against Baltimore City Schools. This lawsuit comes as members of the community claim that the school system has been wasting taxpayer dollars, and failing to educate students. Community activist, Pastor Shannon Wright, joined us live this morning to weigh in on what this could mean going forward.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Amid calls to stop squeegee workers in Baltimore, former FBI agent discusses next steps

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Calls are growing louder to stop kids from squeegeeing in Baltimore after last week's fatal encounter between a man with a bat and group of squeegee kids. Former FBI agent Dr. Tyrone Powers says the city has to address the violence and fear after a man, identified as 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds of Hampden, confronted a group of squeegee kids and was fatally shot by one of them.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Education
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Washington Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armstrong Williams
Person
Benjamin Crump
Person
Ben Crump
NottinghamMD.com

2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County

PARKVILLE, MD—The 2022 We Back Blue ride is rolling through Baltimore County on Sunday. This year’s ride begins on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk and ends at McAvoy’s in Parkville. We Back Blue is a grassroots law enforcement advocacy organization that hosts events, rallies in support, and provides support to law enforcement officers. The event features live music, tolling of the … Continue reading "2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County" The post 2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Baltimore City Schools
weaa.org

JOY Baltimore | Resource center for homeless and runaway youth, young adults

(Just Our Youth) is a grassroots organization committed to ending youth homeless in Baltimore. The organization provides emergency and permanent housing, medical and dental services, community services, vital records and more to homeless, displaced, runaway and LGBTQ youth ages 13-24. New York native, Lonnie Walker is the founder and CEO...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's long history of clashes involving squeegee kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A local nurse is speaking out after her car was stolen in West Baltimore. October 4th 2018 - VID | 'Squeegee boy' accused of damaging car in south Baltimore. Some are saying Baltimore's long-time and notorious "squeegee kids" are becoming more aggressive. One young man in...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Joint Law Enforcement Sweep ‘Operation North Star’ Results In 89 Fugitive Arrests, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Operation North Star,” a joint action by the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement, resulted in the arrest of 89 fugitives in the Baltimore area, including nine people wanted for murder, officials said. Following the 30-day sweep, 20 people wanted on attempted murder charges, 10 people wanted on firearms charges, 32 people wanted on aggravated assault charges and seven people wanted on robbery charges were also detained. The remaining arrestees were wanted on offenses related to drugs, sex offenses, carjackings, and home invasions, authorities said. A total of 263 warrants were closed, said Mathew Silverman, chief deputy of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

GoFundMe created for man fatally shot by squeegee kid at Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A GoFundMe has been established for 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds who was fatally shot by a squeegee kid after an altercation at the Inner Harbor. Police say Reynolds attempted to use a baseball bat to attack a group of squeegee kids before he was killed on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy