ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Monkeypox cases climb in the US, especially in these states

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gtxqx_0gYrfLUu00

Since Sunday, six more states have reported their first cases of monkeypox, bringing the national total to 36 states that have seen at least one case of the virus this year.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WSAV News 3

Police: Georgia man killed after dragging officer with car

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Suburban Atlanta police officers have shot and killed a man. Authorities say 26-year-old Estaban Ramirez pinned an officer with his car and dragged the officer through a motel parking lot before he was shot in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
MARIETTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen shot dead on Shellbark Way Thursday morning

This story was originally published on July 7. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage girl was shot dead Thursday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened on Shellbark Way around 12:30 a.m. Mercedes Contreras, 18, was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of her life-threatening injuries. Contreras has died […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man shot dead on W. Park Avenue late Thursday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead late Thursday night in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened in the 400 block of W. Park Avenue. Gary Pitts, 26 was found on scene around 11:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds. SPD continues to investigate the incident. No other details are […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

2 critically injured in Liberty County crash

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fiery accident between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle in Liberty county left two critically injured. According to Liberty County Fire Chief, Brian Darby both vehicles collided at the intersection of Rogers Pasture Road and Leroy Coffer Highway shortly after 3:30 pm. Darby said a passerby pulled two […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
deseret.com

30 states now have a minimum wage north of $7.25. Utah isn’t one of them

As record high U.S. inflation continues to have the most severe impacts on lower income individuals and families, new hourly minimum wage standards went into effect on Friday in 20 states, cities and counties across the country. While minimum wage thresholds are now above the $7.25 per hour federal minimum...
UTAH STATE
The Conversation U.S.

1 in 8 U.S. deaths from 2020 to 2021 came from COVID-19 – leaving millions of relatives reeling from distinctly difficult grief

COVID-19 was the third-most-common cause of death between March 2020 and October 2021 in the U.S., behind only heart disease and cancer, according to a recent study. Older adults face the greatest risk of dying from COVID-19, but infection with the coronavirus remains a serious risk for younger people, too. In 2021, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in adults aged 45 to 54, the second leading cause for adults aged 35 to 44 and the fourth leading cause for those aged 15 to 34. As sociologists who study population health, we have been assessing how losing a loved one to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy