SAN DIEGO — San Diego leaders are gearing up for some major summer events to return to America’s Finest City. They are expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people. On Thursday, Mayor Todd Gloria discussed the impact that the events will have on the San Diego economy. He said, “The hotel room taxes that these folks generate make up a healthy portion of our city’s budget. These are dollars that we use to help address homelessness, to fix our roads, to fund our parks and our libraries and just about every other city service that we provide that keeps this city running. That is why I am so happy, and frankly relieved to see the industry booming back.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO