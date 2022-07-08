Local library temporarily closed

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Howard County Library will be closed today and throughout the weekend as construction crews are resurfacing the parking lot.

In a recent news release from the Howard County Library, people are able to access the book drop on the west side alley to return any materials but the front book drop-off will be temporarily removed.

The library will resume its normal business hours once crews finish working on the parking lot, as early as Monday, July 11th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.