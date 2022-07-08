ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, TX

Local library temporarily closed

By Tatiana Battle
 2 days ago

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Howard County Library will be closed today and throughout the weekend as construction crews are resurfacing the parking lot.

In a recent news release from the Howard County Library, people are able to access the book drop on the west side alley to return any materials but the front book drop-off will be temporarily removed.

The library will resume its normal business hours once crews finish working on the parking lot, as early as Monday, July 11th.

ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

