A cat named Katobi was reported stolen in Stanton, NE in May of 2022. The local sheriff’s office managed to identify a suspect – a college student who had been staying in the area but had already returned to their home in the state of Colorado. Initially, said individual denied that they had stolen the cat when contacted by the authorities. However, the police as well as Humane Society officials were able to locate Katobi via a microchip scan. As a result, the college student confessed that they had indeed stolen the cat when contacted by the authorities a second time. Said individual agreed to return the cat. Furthermore, they agreed to cover the costs of locating the cat. In exchange, Katobi’s family agreed not to charge the college student.

