ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

By Courtlin
hot1047.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done....

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This Really The ‘Rudest City’ In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Restaurants
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Iowa City, IA
1057kokz.com

Iowa Irish Fest–August 5th-7th

Music, Dance, and Good Times for all. The 2022 Iowa Irish Fest features an incredible variety of world-class entertainment, each offering multiple performances, can only be found in downtown Waterloo during the first weekend in August! When these individuals and groups are not on stage, they are often found among the crowd, interacting with festgoers, leading educational sessions, and enjoying the talent of their fellow artists.
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busters#City Council#Building Permit#Food Drink#The Des Moines Register#Dave Buster#The Residence Inn
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa sweet corn prices up due to increased farm costs

DES MOINES – Over the past weekend farm stands around the metro started selling sweet corn. However the price per dozen has increased due increasing fertilizer, fuel, and seed costs for farmers. Farmers sell directly to farm stands and grocery stores so they don’t set the price customers see but they expect prices to be […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to showers and storms moving through Iowa. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 11 a.m. See the warning here. Storms are expected to move through Eastern Iowa between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Some...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Corydon Times-Republican

Hundreds of Iowa nursing home complaints go uninvestigated for months

Connie Roundy (inset photos) was a resident of Rose Vista Home in Woodbine in January 2020, when her granddaughter complained to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals about issues at the home. The complaint wasn't investigated until March 2021, six months after Roundy had died. (Documents from Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals; photos courtesy of Kimberly Jacob)
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Party at the pump: Iowa gas prices now decreasing

IOWA, USA — After months of paying more at the pump, gas prices are on the decline in Iowa. According to GasBuddy and AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa is approximately $4.56 as of Thursday, down six cents from the previous week. Prices vary...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Airports in five Iowa Cities Splitting $27M in Federal Grants

(Radio Iowa) The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The funding will complete the project to modernize parts of the Cedar Rapids airport that serve commercial passengers. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward construction of a new passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport Authority began making plans for a new terminal as annual passenger traffic crossed the three million mark and a lack of gates for passenger boarding limits new flight options. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars and that will help pay for improvements to its terminal for passengers. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130-thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, which sees an average of about 12-thousand flights a year. The Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, which opened in 1967, is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility at the airport. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley supported.
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
hamburgreporter.com

Yard and Garden: Growing hydrangeas in Iowa

Hydrangeas are one of the most popular summerblooming shrubs in the home landscape. Their large flower clusters not only look great in the garden, but also make excellent cut and dried flowers. In this article, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach horticulturists answer common questions about growing hydrangeas in your landscape.
IOWA STATE
point2homes.com

4734 148th Street, Urbandale, Dallas County, IA, 50323

Immaculate 2 story SMART home with over 2,000 Sq. Ft. 4 very spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. New LVP flooring on main floor, granite counter tops, new roof 2021, new lighting, new washer, dryer, dishwasher, new fridge and stove. Large backyard with play set and garden. Basement stubbed and ready for future finish! 3 Car garage. Come see this beauty before its gone! Seller leaving house furnished! Except tools in garage!
URBANDALE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy