Suwannee County, FL

Dunnellon man injured after tractor-trailer overturns on U.S. 27 in Suwannee County

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 49-year-old man from Dunnellon is in serious condition after his tractor-trailer overturned on U.S. 27 in Suwannee County on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:05 p.m., the...

www.ocala-news.com

News4Jax.com

Woman dies, another seriously hurt after crash in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old woman died and a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the red Mitsubishi Eclipse they were riding in was traveling north on Northeast 21st Street when for...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Gainesville woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Alachua County

A 33-year-old woman from Gainesville was killed on Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on NE 21st Street in Alachua County. At approximately 10 a.m., a red Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling northbound on NE 21st Street near NE 181st Place, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Crash with 9-year-old at wheel resurrects concerns about grandchildren and golf carts

A crash last week in which a grandmother was hospitalized after letting her 9-year-old granddaughter drive a golf cart is resurrecting concerns about grandchildren and golf carts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The 68-year-old grandmother, who was taken by ambulance from the scene of the rollover crash, reportedly played the...
ocala-news.com

Firefighters extinguish half-acre wildfire in Ocala

Local firefighters battled a half-acre wildfire on Saturday afternoon in northeast Ocala. According to a social media post from Ocala Fire Rescue, units consisting of Engine 5 and Engine 2 were dispatched to the 3100 block of NE 42nd Road at approximately 2:34 p.m. due to reports of a wildfire.
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

Shooting suspect killed in ATV crash in Columbia County, troopers say

Minutes after a shooting early Friday morning in Columbia County, the suspect was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, the shooting suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Lake City man, was driving an ATV around 3:15 a.m. when he went off the roadway while traveling south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue near Southwest Pinemount Road, went into a ditch and collided with a concrete block. Following the collision, the ATV continued traveling into a wooded area, where the operator was thrown from the vehicle as it flipped multiple times.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Death investigation underway in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies are investigating a death in Live Oak. Deputies and state department of law enforcement officials are on the scene at 167th Road and 40th Street in Live Oak. The road was closed for a few hours after officials with the sheriff’s office...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City shooting suspect dies in ATV accident

A Lake City shooting suspect died when he failed to negotiate a curve on his ATV and collided with a concrete block Friday morning. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) release, deputies responded at 2:40 a.m. to the report of gunfire inside a residence at SW Richards Drive in Lake City where they found a male victim who was grazed by a bullet and did not require medical attention. Both the victim and a witness provided law enforcement with a possible suspect’s name and description of the ATV he was allegedly driving.
LAKE CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Man arrested after found sleeping in pickup truck at Wawa

A man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a pickup truck at Wawa in Lady Lake. An officer found 46-year-old Joshua Michael Mollica of Gainesville, in the wee hours Thursday “passed out in the driver seat, slumped over the center console,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer approached the truck and knocked on the window, waking up Mollica.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager injured after allowing 9-year-old granddaughter to drive golf cart

A Villager was injured when she allowed her 9-year-old granddaughter to drive a golf cart. The granddaughter was at the wheel of the golf cart shortly before noon Wednesday on Ambrosia Place at Havana Trail near the Odell Recreation Center, according to a preliminary report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report indicated it was a rollover accident.
fox35orlando.com

Marion County deputies looking for missing, endangered woman from Ocala

OCALA, Fla, - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing and endangered 63-year-old woman from Ocala. Deborah Gutierrez reportedly left her home at 3645 SW 151st Court and was last seen in the southwest area of Marion County. Gutierrez is driving a 2022 Honda SUV with a Florida license plate of ZJ68C according to deputies.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Cross City woman arrested for possession of meth

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross City police officers arrested a woman for drug possession during a special operation. 32-year-old Kimberly Downing, a town resident, was arrested Friday for meth possession after being pulled over during a traffic stop. Between Cross City Police Department, Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway...
CROSS CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two people shot overnight in SW Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 2:11 a.m. this morning, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to 3300 SW 26th Terrace after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots being fired. After arriving to the scene, GPD officers located two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers also located approximately 30 shell casings...
Citrus County Chronicle

Attempted traffic stop ends with highspeed chase and arrest

A Dunnellon man was arrested and now faces fleeing and drug charges after law enforcement officers said he tried to avoid a routine traffic stop. According to the arrest documents, the arresting Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported that at 5:10 a.m. he saw the driver of a Jeep Cherokee leave the parking lot of a Circle K gas station outside Hernando off State Road 200, but not wearing his seatbelt.
WTXL ABC 27 News

Two dead in Lanier County shooting

RAY CITY, Ga. — The Lanier County Sheriff's Office and GBI Douglas Office are investigating a double homicide in Ray City. According to police reports, Lanier County deputies responded to a 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. As they approached the camper, 54-year-old Lisa Revello opened the...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
greenepublishing.com

Four minors arrested after shootout, high-speed chase

According to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report, on Tuesday, June 28, Jerome Watson was traveling towards Jennings on County Road 141, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Drive, when he was stopped by four subjects standing in the roadway, blocking his way of travel. At this time, two suspects approached the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle, a green Infinity SUV, while two remained in front. The two suspects approaching Watson's vehicle each pulled out black handguns. They proceeded to point them at Watson's head, while the suspect on the passenger's side entered the SUV. The remaining suspects then entered the vehicle's backseat and demanded Watson drive down Northwest 60th Drive, a secluded dead-end road. Watson pleaded with the suspects to take the SUV and let him go, but the suspects refused. One of the suspects in the backseat proceeded to beat Watson with the butt of a handgun, telling him: "Don't turn a robbery into a homicide." Once down Northwest 60th Drive, Watson was instructed to exit the vehicle, at which time one of the suspects exited the rear of the vehicle, got into the driver's seat, and fled the scene with Watson's SUV.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL

