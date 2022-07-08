Carbondale’s Eurma C Hayes Community Center set to reopen

Governor JB Pritzker announced $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects throughout Illinois. The grants announced on Friday, July 8th are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. In Franklin county, the city of Christopher received...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With the staggering inflation, the housing market is at an all-time high and renters especially are feeling the pain. Cape Girardeau has members of the community coming together to help address these issues. Cape Tenants is an organization that wants to help bring together...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced they are participating in a new program that aims to more easily reunite lost people who need special assistance with their loved ones. According to their Facebook post, the Take Me Home program will allow police to quickly pull...
(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois says six of the seven counties it serves currently have medium to high COVID-19 community transmission levels. Now, the health department is encouraging people in those counties to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions. “We recommend that residents in High...
BENTON, Ill. – Residents in a small town in southern Illinois may have experienced a slight jolt Sunday afternoon due to a minor earthquake. The 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened just after 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Benton, Illinois. The quake occurred more than a mile beneath the surface.
A mobile home south of the Centralia City Limits was damaged in a Wednesday afternoon fire. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says the fire was at a home owned by Roger Downen at 2321 South Pine Street. Upon arrival, the department found smoke and fire coming from a...
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5. According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m. When officers arrived to investigate, police said they...
A Paducah man was arrested Friday afternoon after a deputy said he was acting suspiciously. A McCracken County deputy was patrolling the Farley community when he spotted a man underneath the John L. Puryear bridge near Kentucky Street. The man, identified as 36-year-old Kenneth Tabor, was reportedly found to be...
Centralia Police have arrested 34-year-old Evan Winkoff for criminal trespass to a residence and resisting arrest. He told police he was homeless. Winkoff was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 38-year-old Brett Alcorn, who indicated he was homeless, was arrested by Central City...
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a man in a photo who is a suspect in an alleged assault. If you know any information about this person, contact Officer Shuck at kshuck@jacksonpd.org or 573-243-3151 ext. 2120, tip@jacksonpd.org or message police through the Jackson Police Department Facebook page.
A trespassing complaint led to a man's arrest on burglary and other charges Tuesday night in Livingston County. Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Mill Street around 10:30 pm. The homeowner said 30-year-old James Robert Streit allegedly walked into the home without an invitation while wearing an ammo bandolier and smoking marijuana.
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A new reality television show will begin filming next week in the community of Benton, Illinois. According to the City of Benton, television crews are in town and will begin filming the show on Monday, July 11. The show will reportedly feature two main stars (TBA) who will interact with members of the community.
