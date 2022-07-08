10 worst Chicago Bears draft picks of Ryan Pace era

The Green Bay Packers have had one of the most interesting offseasons of any team in the NFL. There was no shortage of news with this team, whether it was the Aaron Rodgers drama or one of the best wide receivers in the league being traded. Through all of that, the Packers needed to focus on making moves to improve their roster for the upcoming season, and they did just that with seven Packers 2022 free agent signings so far. The offseason isn’t over yet so it’s possible that they could make another move before the regular season begins, but as of now, the Packers seem to be set for the 2022-23 campaign, being one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl according to various sites and crypto bookmakers.

