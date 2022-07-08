Police investigating a death in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has announced that a woman was killed Saturday night and another woman is in custody on First Degree Murder charges. On Saturday night, 49-year-old Tabitha Sinclair was brought to Hillcrest Hospital with gunshot wounds in her chest. She was pronounced dead shortly after.
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is being evaluated in a Tulsa-area hospital after police said she awoke at around 10 a.m. Sunday in a precarious position. According to KOKI-TV, the woman awoke on the 71st Street Bridge, roughly 60 feet above water that measured only about 2 feet in depth.
BRISTOW, Okla. — An 18-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after a fatal collision near Bristow on July 6, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP is still investigating happened and what caused the collision but they do know it happened near W 251st St...
TULSA, Okla. — Around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, a woman reportedly woke up on the 71st Street Bridge, 60-feet above, two feet deep shallow water. “I think there was probably some substance abuse involved,” said Andy Little, the Public Information Officer with the Tulsa Fire Department [TFD]. The...
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said a federal compliant has been filed against Alexes Flanner for first degree murder. Tulsa police said Flanner shot her sister-in-law, Estrella Mendoza, to death late Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a south...
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said two people were found dead in a house fire in Muskogee Thursday morning. MCSO received a call about the fire near East 68th Street South and South 45th Street East around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. MCSO said Tish Callahan,...
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Friday that 39-year-old William Clayton Brown, of McIntosh County, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of murder in Indian Country. The jury trial began Tuesday, July 5 and concluded Thursday, July 7....
SPERRY, Okla. — A mobile home fire killed a 70-year-old woman and her two dogs early Friday morning in Sperry. Country Corner and Sperry firefighters responded to the fire to find the mobile home completely ablaze. The ATF and Tulsa Fire Department investigators assisted in the investigation. Country Corner...
TULSA, Okla. — Days after Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools, TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist voiced her concerns about Stitt in a Facebook post. The post reads:. Tulsans need to know what is happening in Oklahoma and in Tulsa right now. For years,...
TULSA, Okla. — Friday morning the two Tulsa School Board members who sent Gov. Kevin Stitt a letter July 1 requesting a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools held a press conference, flanked by Ryan Walters, Stitt’s appointed Secretary of Education. FOX23 News was there to learn why...
TULSA, Okla. — AMC Theaters is offering $5 Discount Tuesday, were all movies will be $5 plus tax, at all AMC locations nationwide through the end of October. The theater said the only thing someone needs to participate in $5 Discount Tuesday is a membership to the AMC Stubs program.
