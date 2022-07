This year’s Bullet Train further solidifies Brian Tyree Henry as a full-on action star. The actor has a pretty stacked resumé but most people know him for his Emmy-nominated performance as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in the FX comedy-drama series Atlanta. In Atlanta, Henry’s character is irritable, slow-moving at times, and shows signs of depression as he struggles to find footing within his newfound fame. But Bullet Train takes the actor so much further than that with his role as a British assassin named Lemon, who is obsessed with Thomas the Train and has a “twin” brother named Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who is also his associate and partner in their life of crime.

