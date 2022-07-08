ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Cheney Rodeo is back at the Bi-Mart Arena this weekend

By Destiny Richards
 2 days ago
CHENEY, Wash. — The Cheney Rodeo is back in town at the Bi-Mart Arena.

The three-day event kicks off Friday, July 8th with professional riders, wrestlers and wranglers competing and putting on a show for rodeo fans.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday with food trucks and vendors and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m.

Rodeo events include bareback riding, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and much more!

Saturday, July 9, the Cheney Rodeo Parade takes place in Downtown Cheney at 11:30 a.m. with the rodeo events continuing at 7 p.m.

The final day of the rodeo is Sunday, July 10. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the rodeo continues at 4 p.m.

You can see a full list of events on each day here on the official website.

Tickets for the Cheney Rodeo can be purchased online or at the gate.

They are $25 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under and free for kids age three and under.

‘Great things on the horizon’: Spokane tourism bouncing back from pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. — 2020 was a rough year for tourism and hospitality businesses, but in 2021, things bounced back and businesses are experiencing that surge. The Inland Northwest summer is here, and more visitors will be enjoying the weather as Fairchild Air Force Base is hosting the 2022 Women’s Military International World Cup for the next two weeks. The games will be played at Union Stadium in Mead.
SPOKANE, WA
Big step up in temperatures the next two days – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.— The weekend is drawing to a close and the weather will start to heat up as we kick off a new week. Skies clear out on Monday as high pressure builds and our second heat wave of the summer gets underway. We’ll see some middle and upper 80s around Spokane for the first time in several days. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s. One thing that won’t change is the ample sunshine we’ve been getting lately.
SPOKANE, WA
'Everybody knows Dolly's Cafe': Spokane staple goes up for sale

"It's community, it's historic and people are pretty passionate about it," Real Estate agent Robert Johnson said sitting in a booth at his newest listing on Thursday. "Everybody knows Dolly's Cafe." The 1,100 square-foot Spokane staple which seats 47 diners has been meticulously cleaned after closing last month and now...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane-based project Currently Rockhounding helps anyone get into rock hunting

Growing up, rocks were a big deal in our family. As members of Spokane's Rock Rollers Club, my grandparents won dozens of awards for their pristine petrified wood specimens displayed at the club's annual Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show at the fairgrounds. Every summertime family road trip was peppered with pit stops at geological sites across the region, and one of our favorite places to play outside was simply called "the rock pile."
SPOKANE, WA
Splendid Sunday, then hot weather arrives – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Ah, what a wonderful weekend in the Inland Northwest! Sunday will be more of the same, but a little less sunny and a degree or two cooler in the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday start off in the upper 50s and rise into the 70s by lunchtime. Some high-level cloud cover during the day will keep temperatures in the afternoon in the mid to upper 70s for many of us, though 80s are still likely in parts of Central Washington. Even if you do crack 80 degrees at your house, another sweet afternoon breeze will take the edge off.
SPOKANE, WA
