Cheney Rodeo is back at the Bi-Mart Arena this weekend

CHENEY, Wash. — The Cheney Rodeo is back in town at the Bi-Mart Arena.
The three-day event kicks off Friday, July 8th with professional riders, wrestlers and wranglers competing and putting on a show for rodeo fans.
Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday with food trucks and vendors and the rodeo starts at 7 p.m.
Rodeo events include bareback riding, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and much more!
Saturday, July 9, the Cheney Rodeo Parade takes place in Downtown Cheney at 11:30 a.m. with the rodeo events continuing at 7 p.m.
The final day of the rodeo is Sunday, July 10. Gates open at 2 p.m. and the rodeo continues at 4 p.m.
You can see a full list of events on each day here on the official website.
Tickets for the Cheney Rodeo can be purchased online or at the gate.
They are $25 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under and free for kids age three and under.
